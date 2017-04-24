BRIEF-KMG to acquire Flowchem LLC

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 24
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 KMG Chemicals Inc:
* KMG to acquire Flowchem LLC
* Transaction is expected to be highly accretive to EBITDA, margin and adjusted earnings per share
* Says KMG will acquire Flowchem for a purchase price of $495 million in cash
* Says deal price includes working capital of approximately $17 million
* KMG Chemicals Inc says acquisition and associated transaction expenses will be funded with committed financing
* KMG Chemicals - signed definitive agreement to acquire Flowchem, a manufacturer of pipeline performance products, from Arsenal capital partners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey was reopened late on Tuesday night after it was shut down when 131 people were evacuated from a United Airlines flight after flames were spotted coming from one of the jet's engines.