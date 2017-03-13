版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 13日

BRIEF-Knight Therapeutics announces the Canadian commercialization of Movantik

March 13 Knight Therapeutics Inc

* Knight Therapeutics announces the Canadian Commercialization of Movantik

* Commercial relaunch of Movantik in Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
