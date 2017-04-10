BRIEF-Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation announce all stock transaction with a combined enterprise value of $6 bln

GLOBAL MARKETS-US Treasury yields, dollar dip on Fed minutes, oil pulls back
April 10 Knight Transportation Inc
* Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation announce all stock transaction with a combined enterprise value of $6 billion
* Deal expected to be accretive to adjusted EPS
* Knight Transportation Inc - Under terms each Swift share will convert into 0.72 shares of Knight-Swift by means of a reverse stock split
* Companies to maintain distinct brands and operations
* Knight Transportation Inc - Implied value per share of Swift is $22.07
* Knight Transportation Inc- Transaction is expected to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share
* Knight Transportation - Deal with expected pre-tax synergies of approximately $15 million in second half of 2017, $100 million in 2018, and $150 million in 2019
* Knight Transportation Inc - Swift stockholders will own about 54 percent and Knight stockholders will own approximately 46 percent of combined company
* Knight Transportation - New co will remain headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona operating with about 23,000 tractors, 77,000 trailers, and 28,000 employees
* Knight Transportation Inc - Post-closing, Knight-Swift expects to pay its stockholders quarterly dividends of $0.06 per share
* Knight Transportation Inc - Companies expect net capital expenditures to be approximately $345 million to $410 million for full year 2017
* Board of directors of Knight-Swift will comprise all Knight directors and four current Swift directors
* Knight Transportation - Swift credit facilities not required to be refinanced in connection with closing but may be refinanced in future
* Knight Transportation - Executive team of Knight-Swift will be led by Kevin Knight as executive chairman, Dave Jackson as chief executive officer
* Executive team of Knight-Swift will also be led by adam Miller as Chief Financial Officer
* Following close of transaction, Kevin Knight will serve as president of Swift Operating Entities
* Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC served as financial advisor to Swift for the transaction
* Under terms each share of Knight will be exchanged for one Knight-Swift share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
