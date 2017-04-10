BRIEF-Knight Transportation provides revised earnings guidance

April 10 Knight Transportation Inc

* Knight Transportation provides revised earnings guidance

* Sees earnings per diluted share will range from $0.16 to $0.18 for its Q1 ended March 31, 2017

* Sees earnings per diluted share will range from $0.24 to $0.27 for its Q2 ending June 30, 2017

* Revenue per loaded mile decreased year over year by approximately 2.4 pct in Q1

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

