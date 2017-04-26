版本:
BRIEF-Knight Transportation reports Q1 earnings per share $0.18

April 26 Knight Transportation Inc:

* Knight transportation reports first quarter 2017 revenue and earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.18

* Knight Transportation Inc - qtrly total revenue $271.2 million versus $272.1 million last year

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $277.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
