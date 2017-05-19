版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 20日 星期六 05:10 BJT

BRIEF-Knighthead Capital Management LLC reports a 10 pct passive stake in Comstock Resources as of Jan 24 - SEC Filing

May 19 Comstock Resources Inc

* Knighthead Capital Management LLC reports a 10.0 percent passive stake in Comstock Resources Inc as of January 24, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2rmRUY0] Further company coverage:
