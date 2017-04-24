版本:
BRIEF-Knoll reports Q1 earnings per share $0.31

April 24 Knoll Inc

* Knoll reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.31

* Q1 sales fell 9.8 percent to $256.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
