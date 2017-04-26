BRIEF-Knowles reports Q1 loss per share $0.05

BRIEF-Primoris Services Corp says won heavy civil airport award
* Primoris Services Corporation announces heavy civil airport award valued over $56 million
April 26 Knowles Corp:
* Knowles reports q1 2017 financial results and provides outlook for Q2 2017
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.12
* Q1 loss per share $0.05
* Says continue to expect mid-single digit revenue growth for full year 2017
* Knowles Corp sees fy 2017 revenue in range of $180 to $200 million
* Knowles Corp sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share between loss of $0.05 to profit of $0.01
* Knowles Corp sees fy 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share between $0.08 and $0.14
* Qtrly revenues $ 193.7 million versus $ 185.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $190.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.04, revenue view $901.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ebix takes leadership position in digital payments market in India via acquisition of 80% stake in fast-growing ItzCash
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast