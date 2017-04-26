BRIEF-Knowles reports Q1 loss per share $0.05

April 26 Knowles Corp:

* Knowles reports q1 2017 financial results and provides outlook for Q2 2017

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.12

* Q1 loss per share $0.05

* Says continue to expect mid-single digit revenue growth for full year 2017

* Knowles Corp sees fy 2017 revenue in range of $180 to $200 million

* Knowles Corp sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share between loss of $0.05 to profit of $0.01

* Knowles Corp sees fy 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share between $0.08 and $0.14

* Qtrly revenues $ 193.7 million versus $ 185.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $190.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.04, revenue view $901.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S