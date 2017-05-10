版本:
BRIEF-Kohls appoints Kevin Mansell as interim principal financial officer

May 10 Kohls Corp:

* Kohls - on May 10, following previously announced retirement of Wesley Mcdonald as CFO, appointed Kevin Mansell as interim principal financial officer

* Kohls Corp- Mansell currently serves company as chairman of board, president and chief executive officer - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2qsR6AE) Further company coverage:
