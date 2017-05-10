BRIEF-Kohls appoints Kevin Mansell as interim principal financial officer

Nikkei edges down on uptick in yen, weaker mining stocks
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
May 10 Kohls Corp:
* Kohls - on May 10, following previously announced retirement of Wesley Mcdonald as CFO, appointed Kevin Mansell as interim principal financial officer
* Kohls Corp- Mansell currently serves company as chairman of board, president and chief executive officer - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2qsR6AE) Further company coverage:
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)