BRIEF-Kohl's CEO on border adjustment tax leading to consumer price hike "the impact on consumers, our customers is going to be massive" - CNBC

March 21 (Reuters) -

* Kohl's CEO on border adjustment tax leading to consumer price hike: "the impact on consumers, our customers is going to be massive" - CNBC Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
