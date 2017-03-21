BRIEF-Kohl's CEO on border adjustment tax leading to consumer price hike "the impact on consumers, our customers is going to be massive" - CNBC

BRIEF-Medicure qtrly loss per share C$0.33
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
March 21 (Reuters) -
* Kohl's CEO on border adjustment tax leading to consumer price hike: "the impact on consumers, our customers is going to be massive" - CNBC Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Csp inc. Reports second-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Spark energy inc - has authorized a share buyback program of up to $50 million of spark class a common stock