BRIEF-Kohl's CEO - Saw strength across activewear due in large part to launch of Under Armour

May 11 Kohls Corp

* On conf call- Q1 average transaction value increased driven by a continued increase in average unit retail

* CEO -saw strength across active businesses due in large part to launch of Under Armour, which has exceeded our expectations

* CEO -inventory effectiveness initiatives, including supply chain speed initiative, localization efforts and leveraging store inventories for online demand fulfillment, helped inventory and gross margin results

* CEO -buy online, pick up in store demand reached 13% of online orders, up from 8% last year

* CEO -will be launching a very targeted effort to capture sales from competitor stores that are closing

* CEO -plan to open 4 new 35,000 square foot stores this fall in very dense existing markets

* CEO -will continue reducing the number of private-label brands we offer in women's to "help" sales of bigger brands such as sonoma