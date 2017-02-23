版本:
BRIEF-Kohl's Corp Q4 comparable store sales down 2.2 pct

Feb 23 Kohls Corp

* Kohl's Corporation reports financial results

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $1.44

* Kohls Corp - qtrly comparable store sales were down 2.2 percent

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.50 to $3.80

* Sees 2017 comparable sales change of down 2 percent to 0 percent

* Sees 2017 gross margin as a percentage of sales to increase 10 to 15 basis points over 2016

* Sees 2017 total sales change of down 1.3 percent to up 0.7 percent

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.64, revenue view $18.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
