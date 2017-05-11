BRIEF-Kohl's Corp's qtrly comparable store sales down 2.7 pct

May 11 Kohls Corp:
* Kohl's Corporation reports first quarter financial results
* Kohls Corp - qtrly sales $ 3,843 million versus $3,972
million last year
* Kohls Corp - qtrly comparable store sales down 2.7 percent
* Kohls Corp - qtrly reported diluted earnings per share
$0.39
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $3.90
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Kohls Corp - excluding non-recurring items, qtrly diluted
earnings per share $ 0.39
* Kohls Corp - on May 10, 2017, Kohl's board of directors
declared a quarterly cash dividend on company's common stock of
$0.55 per share
