中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 5月 13日 星期六 02:19 BJT

BRIEF-Komax Holding AGM approved an increase in distribution to CHF 6.50 per share

May 12 Komax Holding Ag

* AGM approved an increase in distribution to CHF 6.50 per share

* AGM elected Andreas Häberli to board of directors as a new member Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
