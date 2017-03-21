BRIEF-Komax Holding FY revenues CHF 373.0 million, up 18.4 pct

March 21 Komax Holding AG:

* FY consolidated revenues rose to 373.0 million Swiss francs ($373.60 million) (+18.4 pct), operating result excluding one-off expenses to around 57 million francs (EBIT; +14.1 pct)

* FY group profit after taxes of 35.5 million francs (EAT; +21.5 pct)

* Is proposing an increase in the distribution to 6.50 francs per share (previous year: 6.00 francs)

* The distribution comprises a dividend of 5.00 francs and a distribution from capital contribution reserves of 1.50 euros

* For 2017 expects momentum in the automotive industry to remain strong, anticipates that demand for automation solutions for wire processing will remain high Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9984 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)