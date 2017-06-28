版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 6月 28日 星期三 16:03 BJT

BRIEF-Komax Holding to take over French Laselec

June 28 KOMAX HOLDING AG:

* ACQUIRES LASELEC AND STRENGTHENS AEROSPACE MARKET SEGMENT

* ‍WILL BE TAKING OVER LASELEC IN SECOND HALF OF 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐