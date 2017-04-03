版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 04:17 BJT

BRIEF-Kona Grill, Keybank National Association, Zions First National Bank enter Amendment 1 to second amended,restated credit agreement

April 3 Kona Grill Inc

* Kona Grill- on March 29, co, Keybank National Association, Zions First National Bank entered into Amendment 1 to second amended, restated credit agreement

* Kona Grill Inc - amendment increases leverage ratio applicable at March 31, 2017 to 4.85 from 4.25 - SEC filing

* Kona Grill Inc - amendment to add a commitment fee rate of 50 basis points, to be applicable at such times as leverage ratio is greater than 4.25

* Kona Grill Inc - terms of amendment are effective as of January 1, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2nxnwEo) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐