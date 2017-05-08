BRIEF-Kona Grill Q1 loss per share $0.33

BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 mln bought deal equity offering
* Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 million bought deal equity offering
May 8 Kona Grill Inc:
* Kona Grill reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.33
* Q1 same store sales fell 4.3 percent
* Q1 sales $45.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $47 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy restaurant sales are now projected at $190 million compared to $200 million
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals - on June 14, 2017, tetraphase pharmaceuticals, Patheon UK Ltd and certain of its affiliates entered into master manufacturing services agreement
* Premier Diversified Holdings Inc closes $270k private placement