公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二

BRIEF-Kona Grill Q1 loss per share $0.33

May 8 Kona Grill Inc:

* Kona Grill reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.33

* Q1 same store sales fell 4.3 percent

* Q1 sales $45.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $47 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy restaurant sales are now projected at $190 million compared to $200 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
