BRIEF-Kona Grill Q4 loss per share $1.58

Feb 27 Kona Grill Inc

* Kona grill inc says for 2017, have targeted only three restaurant openings compared to eight in 2016

* Kona grill reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $1.58

* Q4 same store sales fell 4.1 percent

* Kona grill inc says recorded a non-cash asset impairment charge of $12.5 million or $1.19 per share for five restaurants in q4

* Q4 sales $43.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $44.5 million

* Kona grill -for 2017, company forecasts restaurant sales of $200 million compared to $169.5 million in 2016, representing 18.0% year-over-year growth

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kona grill inc says forecasts capital expenditures, net of tenant allowances to range from $16 million to $18 million for 2017