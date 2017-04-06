版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四 19:04 BJT

BRIEF-Konecranes to deliver BOXPORTER RMGS to GCT Bayonne, USA

April 6 KONECRANES ABP:

* SIGNED A CONTRACT FOR DELIVERY OF TWO KONECRANES BOXPORTER RAIL MOUNTED GANTRY (RMG) CRANES. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
