2017年 3月 20日

BRIEF-KongZhong Corporation announces shareholders' approval of merger agreement

March 20 KongZhong Corp:

* KongZhong Corporation announces shareholders' approval of merger agreement

* approximately 95.56 percent of shareholders present voted in favor of proposal to authorize and approve merger agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
