BRIEF-Kontrol Energy to buy up to 20 megawatts of solar energy power generation assets

May 4 Kontrol Energy Corp
* Kontrol Energy Corp. Enters into letter of intent to
acquire up to 20 megawatts of solar energy power generation
assets under the Ontario feed-in tariff program
* Kontrol Energy Corp - purchase price for acquisition of
solar power generation assets is $31 million
* Kontrol energy corp - 80 percent of total purchase price
will be paid by issuing to vendor units of kontrol
* Kontrol Energy Corp - for purchase price, each unit
consisting of common share and one-quarter of a common share
purchase warrant of kontrol
* Kontrol Energy-each whole warrant partially comprising a
unit to entitle holder to purchase one co's common share for
price of $2.50 for up to 3 years
* Kontrol Energy- balance of purchase price will be paid in
cash, a hold-back of up to $6 million is contemplated for any
adjustments that may be required
* Kontrol Energy Corp - with deal, net distributable cash
flow after all expenses is about $3 million per annum in
recurring cash flows for next 18 years
