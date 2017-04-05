BRIEF-Kopin enters into partnership agreements with BOE group and Yunnan Olightek Opto-Electronics

April 5 Kopin Corp:

* Kopin enters into partnership agreements to meet the coming demand for oled micro-displays for virtual reality and augmented reality

* Kopin Corp - agreement with Yunnan Olightek Opto-Electronics for oled deposition to "meet near-term production needs"

* Kopin - agreement with BOE group and Yunnan Olightek Opto-Electronics to establish high-volume facility for manufacturing oled micro-displays

* Kopin Corp - oled deposition line is expected to be ready for volume production by end of 2017

* Kopin Corp - under terms of agreement, Kopin will be entitled to 50pct of new line output Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: