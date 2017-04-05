BRIEF-Kopin enters into partnership agreements with BOE group and Yunnan Olightek Opto-Electronics

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 5 Kopin Corp:
* Kopin enters into partnership agreements to meet the coming demand for oled micro-displays for virtual reality and augmented reality
* Kopin Corp - agreement with Yunnan Olightek Opto-Electronics for oled deposition to "meet near-term production needs"
* Kopin - agreement with BOE group and Yunnan Olightek Opto-Electronics to establish high-volume facility for manufacturing oled micro-displays
* Kopin Corp - oled deposition line is expected to be ready for volume production by end of 2017
* Kopin Corp - under terms of agreement, Kopin will be entitled to 50pct of new line output Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Klx inc. Reports first quarter ended april 30, 2017 financial results; revenues up 16.6%; operating earnings up 109.5%; gaap eps up 620.0%; adjusted eps up 157.7%; reaffirms 2017 guidance
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.