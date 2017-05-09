版本:
BRIEF-Kopin Q1 loss per share $0.12

May 9 Kopin Corp

* Kopin provides business update and first quarter 2017 operating results

* Q1 loss per share $0.12

* Q1 revenue $4.4 million versus $6.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
