BRIEF-Koppers Holdings reports Q4 EPS $0.30

BRIEF-Intellipharma says Par Pharma launches additional strengths of generic Focalin
Feb 23 Koppers Holdings Inc -
* Reports fourth quarter 2016 results
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.75 to $2.85
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.40
* Q4 sales fell 13.9 percent to $313.2 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.30
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says expects that its 2017 sales will be relatively flat year-over-year and remain at approximately $1.4 billion
* Says anticipate capital expenditures to be in range of $70 million to $75 million in 2017
* By 2017 end, net debt is projected to decline despite higher capital spending,as targeting net debt levels of 3.5 times adjusted ebitda or lower
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.81, revenue view $1.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue $458.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $449.2 million
* Weight watchers to prepay portion of initial tranche b-2 term loans