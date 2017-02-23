BRIEF-Koppers Holdings reports Q4 EPS $0.30

Feb 23 Koppers Holdings Inc -

* Reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.75 to $2.85

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.40

* Q4 sales fell 13.9 percent to $313.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.30

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says expects that its 2017 sales will be relatively flat year-over-year and remain at approximately $1.4 billion

* Says anticipate capital expenditures to be in range of $70 million to $75 million in 2017

* By 2017 end, net debt is projected to decline despite higher capital spending,as targeting net debt levels of 3.5 times adjusted ebitda or lower

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.81, revenue view $1.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: