版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 22日 星期三 22:15 BJT

BRIEF-Koppers Holdings says on Feb 17, unit entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing

Feb 22 Koppers Holdings Inc

* Koppers Holdings Inc - on February 17, 2017, unit entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing

* Koppers Holdings Inc - credit agreement provides for a $400 million revolving credit facility

* Koppers Holdings Inc - credit agreement will mature on February 17, 2022

* Koppers Holdings - agreement provides for co to request increases to borrowing commitments under revolving credit facility of up to $100 million in aggregate

* Koppers Holdings Inc - credit agrrement is replacing prior credit agreement provided for $500 million revolving credit facility and $300 million term loan Source text: (bit.ly/2mlqKKP) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐