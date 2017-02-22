BRIEF-Koppers Holdings says on Feb 17, unit entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 Koppers Holdings Inc
* Koppers Holdings Inc - on February 17, 2017, unit entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing
* Koppers Holdings Inc - credit agreement provides for a $400 million revolving credit facility
* Koppers Holdings Inc - credit agreement will mature on February 17, 2022
* Koppers Holdings - agreement provides for co to request increases to borrowing commitments under revolving credit facility of up to $100 million in aggregate
* Koppers Holdings Inc - credit agrrement is replacing prior credit agreement provided for $500 million revolving credit facility and $300 million term loan Source text: (bit.ly/2mlqKKP) Further company coverage:
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.