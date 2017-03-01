版本:
BRIEF-Korea Aerospace Industries selects Triumph for kf-x airframe

March 1 Triumph Group Inc

* Triumph awarded contract with korea Aerospace Industries for kf-x airframe mounted accessory drive

* Selected by Korea Aerospace Industries, ltd to provide airframe mounted accessory drives (amad) on new kf-x fighter aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
