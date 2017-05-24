版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 25日 星期四 02:15 BJT

BRIEF-Korea Equity Fund says shareholders approved dissolution and liquidation of fund

May 24 Korea Equity Fund Inc

* shareholders approved dissolution and liquidation of fund at a special meeting of shareholders held on May 24, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
