BRIEF-Kornit Digital reports Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.05

May 9 Kornit Digital Ltd

* Kornit Digital reports 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.05

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
