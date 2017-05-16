版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 16日 星期二 20:53 BJT

BRIEF-Kornit reports pricing of public offering of ordinary shares

May 16 Kornit Digital Ltd:

* Kornit announces pricing of secondary public offering of ordinary shares

* Kornit Digital Ltd - pricing of an underwritten secondary public offering of 4.25 million ordinary shares by fortissimo at a price to public of $20.60/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
