BRIEF-Kosmos Energy reports Q1 loss per share $0.07

BRIEF-Thermon Group files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Thermon Group Holdings Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sy7LRu) Further company coverage:
May 8 Kosmos Energy Ltd:
* Kosmos energy announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.07
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.11
* Q1 revenue $103 million
* Q1 revenue view $141.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Kosmos Energy Ltd - has reduced its net capex budget for 2017 to $150 million, from previously announced $175 million
* Kosmos Energy - production from ten fields in q1 averaged approximately 50,000 bopd and is on track to achieve operator's 2017 guidance of 50,000 BOPD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Willbros Group Inc - on June 16, 2017, co amended loan, security and guaranty agreement dated as of August 7, 2013 - SEC filing
