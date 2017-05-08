BRIEF-Kosmos Energy reports Q1 loss per share $0.07

May 8 Kosmos Energy Ltd:

* Kosmos energy announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.07

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.11

* Q1 revenue $103 million

* Q1 revenue view $141.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kosmos Energy Ltd - has reduced its net capex budget for 2017 to $150 million, from previously announced $175 million

* Kosmos Energy - production from ten fields in q1 averaged approximately 50,000 bopd and is on track to achieve operator's 2017 guidance of 50,000 BOPD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: