2017年 3月 10日

BRIEF-Koss Corp - on March 6, David Smith, CFO informed company plans to retire

March 10 Koss Corp

* Koss Corp - on March 6, David Smith, CFO of Koss Corp informed company that he plans to retire effective at end of fiscal year dated june 30, 2017

* Koss Corp - company is currently in the process of succession planning to succeed mr. Smith as the Chief Financial Officer Source text : bit.ly/2ndUo6b Further company coverage:
