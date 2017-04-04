版本:
BRIEF-KOTUG and SEABULK win Bahamas contract

April 4 Seacor Holdings Inc

* KOTUG and Seabulk awarded contract at Bahamas

* KOTUG International BV - co and Seabulk Towing, Inc have been awarded a contract with Borco Towing Company Limited, a unit of Buckeye Partners, L.P.

* KOTUG International BV - contract to carry out all towage operations at Buckeye Bahamas hub in Bahamas

* KOTUG International BV - contract will be performed through a newly formed joint venture between KOTUG and Seabulk: Kotug Seabulk Maritime Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
