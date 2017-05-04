版本:
BRIEF-KP Tissue Q1 revenue increased 3.4% to $289.3 million

May 4 Kp Tissue Inc

* Kp tissue releases first quarter 2017 financial results

* Revenue increased by 3.4% to $289.3 million in Q1 2017 compared to Q1 2016

* Qtrly basic loss per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
