2017年 5月 4日

BRIEF-KP Tissue releases first quarter 2017 financial results

May 4 KP Tissue Inc:

* KP Tissue releases first quarter 2017 financial results

* KP Tissue Inc qtrly basic loss per share c$0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
