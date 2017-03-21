版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 3月 21日 星期二 20:19 BJT

BRIEF-KPC Pharma to signs MOU with Swiss firm Wockhardt on sales of insulin related products in China

March 21 KPC Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Says it plans to signs MOU with Switzerland's Wockhardt on sales of insulin-related products in China

ource text in Chinese: bit.ly/2n9k3yX

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐