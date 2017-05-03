版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日

BRIEF-Kraft Heinz Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.84

May 3 Kraft Heinz Co:

* Kraft Heinz reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.84

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 sales $6.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.45 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $0.73

* Kraft Heinz Co qtrly organic net sales decreased 2.7% including Easter shift and other factors in north america affecting comparisons with prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
