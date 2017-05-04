BRIEF-Kraft Heinz sees capex of about $1.3 bln related to the integration program

May 4 Kraft Heinz
* Kraft Heinz says it anticipates capital
expenditures of about $1.3 billion related to the integration
program
* Kraft Heinz - As of April 1, co incurred $995
million in capital expenditures since inception of the
integration program
* Kraft Heinz - Overall, as part of the integration program,
co expects to eliminate 5,150 positions, close net six
factories, and consolidate its distribution network
* Kraft Heinz - At April 1, total integration program
liability related primarily to elimination of general salaried
and factory positions across the U.S. and Canada
Source text: (bit.ly/2p1eN2E)
