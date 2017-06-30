BRIEF-Kraft Heinz signs agreement with Upstate Niagara Cooperative to sell its Campbell Facility

June 30 (Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co

* Kraft Heinz signs agreement with Upstate Niagara Cooperative to sell its Campbell, N.Y. facility

* Deal guarantees that at least 125 jobs will remain in Campbell with anticipated growth to 150 within a year

* Kraft Heinz has pledged an ongoing investment of $3 to 5 million to improve and maintain Campbell facility

