BRIEF-Kraft Heinz to reduce about 200 salaried positions in U.S. and Canada

March 24 Kraft Heinz Co:

* Decision to eliminate about 200 salaried positions across few additional functions in U.S. and Canada out of 41,000 global employees

* Offering severance packages along with outplacement services to help affected employees Further company coverage:
