BRIEF-Kraft Heinz to reduce about 200 salaried positions in U.S. and Canada

BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold - receipt of 10.76 mln common shares, 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - receipt of 10.76 million common shares and 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources Corp
March 24 Kraft Heinz Co:
* Decision to eliminate about 200 salaried positions across few additional functions in U.S. and Canada out of 41,000 global employees
* Offering severance packages along with outplacement services to help affected employees Further company coverage:
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - receipt of 10.76 million common shares and 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources Corp
* Kirkland lake gold ltd - Fosterville mine is projected to produce between 70,000 and 80,000 ounces of gold during Q2 2017
* Public Storage announces pricing of 5.15% cumulative preferred shares of beneficial interest, series F