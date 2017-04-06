版本:
BRIEF-Kraken Sonar awarded contract for deep sea 3D laser imaging system

April 6 Kraken Sonar Inc:

* Kraken Robotik awarded contract for deep sea 3d laser imaging system

* Kraken Sonar Inc - delivery is scheduled for june 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
