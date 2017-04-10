版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 10日 星期一 19:38 BJT

BRIEF-Kraken upsizes previously announced private placement

April 10 Kraken Sonar Inc

* Kraken announces upsizing of previously announced private placement

* Kraken Sonar Inc - has increased size of previously announced non-brokered private placement of units of company from C$2 million to C$2.2 million

* Kraken Sonar Inc - under increased offering company may issue up to 11.9 million units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐