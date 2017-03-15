BRIEF-Kraton Corp announces proposed private offering of $400 mln in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025

BRIEF-BMO seeing evidence of softening in Toronto housing market
Bank of montreal says starting to see signs in toronto that there will be a softening in housing market
March 15 Kraton Corp
* Kraton Corporation announces proposed private offering of $400 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
* Kraton - intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay a portion of outstanding borrowings under its existing senior secured term loan facility
Kraton Corp - units intend to offer $400 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
ABUJA, May 24 Nigeria's government wants to resolve a labour dispute between Exxon Mobil Corp and unions in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, a minister said on Wednesday.
First Eagle Investment Management LLC reports a 8.11 percent passive stake in Identiv Inc as of May 19, 2017