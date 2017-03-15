版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 06:06 BJT

BRIEF-Kraton Corp announces proposed private offering of $400 mln in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025

March 15 Kraton Corp

* Kraton Corporation announces proposed private offering of $400 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025

* Kraton - intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay a portion of outstanding borrowings under its existing senior secured term loan facility

* Kraton Corp - units intend to offer $400 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐