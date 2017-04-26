BRIEF-Kraton Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.20

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
April 26 Kraton Corp-
* Kraton Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results
* Kraton Corp qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.20
* Kraton Corp qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.15
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Kraton corp qtrly revenue $458.1 million versus $419.9 million
* Kraton Corp- continue to estimate 2017 adjusted ebitda will be approximately $350 million ,we expect to reduce net indebtedness by $100-$150 million in 2017
* Kraton Corp - expect that for balance of 2017, will deliver an additional $27 million in cost reductions towards 2018 target of $135 million
* Kraton Corp - currently estimate that results in q2 2017 will reflect a positive spread between fifo and ecrc of approximately $10 million
* Q1 revenue view $487.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bewhere Holdings Inc says qtrly net sales $132,065 versus $3,563
May 24 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve releasing the minutes of its May meeting that will help investors gauge the chances of a rate hike next month.