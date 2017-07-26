BRIEF-Kraton Corporation Q2 earnings per share $0.81

1 分钟阅读
July 26 (Reuters) - Kraton Corp
* Kraton Corporation announces second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 revenue $525.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $506.6 million
* Expect full realization of $65 million of transaction synergies by year-end 2017
* Kraton Corp - expect full realization of $65 million of transaction synergies by year-end 2017
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.81
* Kraton Corp - remain on track to reduce kraton net debt by $100 million to $150 million in 2017
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.82
* "remain on track to deliver our planned $70 million of cost reductions for polymer segment by year-end 2018" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: