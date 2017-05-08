版本:
2017年 5月 8日 星期一

BRIEF-Kratos and HawkEye 360 announce collaboration

May 8 Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc

* Kratos defense and security solutions- announced mou to expand co's carrier monitoring, interference detection,geolocation offerings with hawkeye 360 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
