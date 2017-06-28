BRIEF-Kratos announces award of BQM-177A Subsonic Aerial Target Drone System LRIP contract

BRIEF-McCormick Q2 earnings per share $0.79
* McCormick reports strong sales and profit growth in second quarter
June 28 Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc
* Kratos announces award of bqm-177a subsonic aerial target drone system low rate initial production contract of $37,091,710 from u.s. Navy
* Kratos defense and security solutions inc - order has an initial value of $34.6 million
* Kratos defense and security solutions - fy 2018 ssat production order lrip 2 is currently expected to be about 25 percent higher than fy 2017 ssat lrip 1
LONDON, June 29 Royal Dutch Shell's Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) ship has left a shipyard in South Korea for its destination offshore northwest Australia, the company said on Thursday.
* Gold standard reports increased oxide gold resource and approval of an exploration EA at the Dark Star Deposit, Carlin Trend, Nevada