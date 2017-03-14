版本:
BRIEF-Kratos awarded subcontract for bandwidth efficient common data link (BE-CDL) test sets

March 14 Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc

* Kratos awarded multimillion dollar subcontract for bandwidth efficient common data link (BE-CDL) test sets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
