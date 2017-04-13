版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 13日 星期四 19:21 BJT

BRIEF-Kratos Defense says co's business unit has successfully converted a Russian T-72 tank

April 13 Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc

* Kratos defense and security solutions inc - micro systems, inc, co's business unit, has successfully converted a russian t-72 tank to operate unmanned Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
