BRIEF-Kratos Defense says co's business unit has successfully converted a Russian T-72 tank

BRIEF-Maersk Drilling extends drillship contract with ExxonMobil
* SAYS MAERSK DRILLING AWARDED EXTENSION FOR DRILLSHIP MAERSK VIKING BY OIL MAJOR EXXONMOBIL
April 13 Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc
* Kratos defense and security solutions inc - micro systems, inc, co's business unit, has successfully converted a russian t-72 tank to operate unmanned Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAYS MAERSK DRILLING AWARDED EXTENSION FOR DRILLSHIP MAERSK VIKING BY OIL MAJOR EXXONMOBIL
* Q1 NOI increased by 6 percent, and totaled NIS 338 million, compared with NIS319 million in q1/2016
KIEV, May 24 Ukraine needs more time to submit proposals for coal and gas projects to China in order to secure funding worth up to $3.65 billion as Kiev is unlikely to meet a June deadline, Deputy Prime Minister Stepan Kubiv told Reuters.