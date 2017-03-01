版本:
BRIEF-Kratos Defense & Security Solutions announces proposed public offering of common stock

March 1 Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc:

* Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc announces proposed public offering of common stock

* Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc says expects to use net proceeds from offering to reduce overall company indebtedness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
